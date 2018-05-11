NEW ORLEANS -- Police are searching for three men suspected of beating a man on the edge of the French Quarter.

According to to NOPD, the unidentified victim was driving his vehicle in the 1400 block of Decatur Street around 3:51 a.m. on Nov. 4 when he came to a stop due to three men standing in the street. The driver honked their horn in an attempt to get the men to move, but they refused.

Police say the men then approached the vehicle and shouted racial slurs at the driver, who then got out of his vehicle armed with a stick.

According to NOPD, the three men then attacked the driver, punching him with bare fists, brass knuckles and hitting him with a beer bottle.

NOPD

Police describe the first suspect as a white male wearing a camouflage sweatshirt and khaki shorts. The second subject is described as a white male wearing a purple LSU cap, purple LSU sweatshirt and khaki or gold pants. The third suspect is a white male wearing a purple, gray and fold LSU shirt with khaki shorts.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

© 2018 WWL