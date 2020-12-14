Search for armed carjacking suspect closes off several blocks near LSU HSC

LSU Health Sciences Center New Orleans issued an emergency alert asking employees to shelter in place before the search was over.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities closed off a two-block area of Tulane Avenue in New Orleans to search for a suspect in an armed carjacking on Monday morning, leading administrators at LSU's Health and Science Center to ask people to shelter in place.

Around noon, NOPD spokespersons said the area was no longer blocked off, allowing traffic to move.

"The perimeter for this investigation has been released," an NOPD spokesperson said. "The suspect is no longer believed to be in the area. The investigation remains ongoing."

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the armed carjacking happened in the 1900 block of Tulane Avenue and the suspect later ran away on foot.

Police established a perimeter on Tulane and South Claiborne avenues and Graver and South Roman streets. The public was asked to avoid the area.

LSU Health Sciences Center New Orleans issued an emergency alert asking employees to shelter in place saying that there was an armed subject on top of the Roman Street parking garage.

