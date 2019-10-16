NEW ORLEANS —

Police are searching for the man they believe raped someone in Gentilly on Oct. 3.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, Servantres Bailey, 45, is wanted for first-degree rape.

Police say the rape occurred on Oct. 3 in the 6000 block of Pasteur Blvd, near Robert E Lee Boulevard.

Anyone with information on Bailey's location is asked to contact NOPD Special Victim Section/Sex Crimes Unit detectives at 504-658-5523, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP (7867).