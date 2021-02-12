x
NOPD searching for person of interest in September homicide

NOPD has positively identified 32-year-old Jessie Hughes as a suspect in the September 20 homicide in the 4300 block of Tchoupitoulas Street

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department has requested the help of the public in finding the person they said is responsible for a September homicide in the East Riverside area.

According to detectives, NOPD has positively identified 32-year-old Jessie Hughes as a suspect in the September 20 homicide in the 4300 block of Tchoupitoulas Street.

There are not many details of the crime from that Monday night but NOPD Homicide Unit Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Hughes for one count of second-degree murder. 

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

