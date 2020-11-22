NOPD searching for suspect in Carrollton carjacking, attempted murder

Kyren Washington, 17, is wanted for attempted murder and unarmed carjacking.

NEW ORLEANS — Police are searching for a teenager accused of stealing a woman's car, then running her over with it as he fled the scene.

According to NOPD, Kyren Washington, 17, is wanted for attempted murder and unarmed carjacking.

Police say Washington stole a woman's car in the Carrollton neighborhood on Nov. 15.

As Washington drove off, police say the victim grabbed hold of the steering wheel and was dragged away with the car. She eventually fell and was run over by one of the tires.

Police say she was left with multiple severe injuries.