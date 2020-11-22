NOPD searching for suspect in Carrollton carjacking, attempted murder

NEW ORLEANS — Police are searching for a teenager accused of stealing a woman's car, then running her over with it as he fled the scene.
According to NOPD, Kyren Washington, 17, is wanted for attempted murder and unarmed carjacking.
Police say Washington stole a woman's car in the Carrollton neighborhood on Nov. 15.
As Washington drove off, police say the victim grabbed hold of the steering wheel and was dragged away with the car. She eventually fell and was run over by one of the tires.
Police say she was left with multiple severe injuries.
Anyone with information on Kyren Washington’s whereabouts or additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.