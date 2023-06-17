NOPD searching for suspects, vehicles in armed carjacking

The victim told police that he pulled over in his 2015 white Maserati, near the 6200 Block of Chef Menteur Highway to make a phone call and was blocked in.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspects and vehicles in an armed carjacking that happened on Chef Menteur Highway Friday night.

The victim told police that he pulled over in his 2015 white Maserati, plate number Doris-1/LA near the 6200 Block of Chef Menteur Highway to make a phone call and was blocked in by a black sedan.

Investigators say three armed suspects got out of the sedan and demanded the victim's Maserati. The victim complied, and two suspects got in the vehicle and fled down Chef. The third suspect got back into the sedan and went in the same direction, according to NOPD.