Crime

NOPD searching for SUV with connection to deadly double shooting in Gert Town

The shooting happened around 7:29 p.m. on Nov. 11 in the 4700 block of Thalia Street.
Credit: New Orleans Police Department
Authorities are searching for an SUV believed to have been used during a deadly double shooting in New Orleans’ Gert Town area last month.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities are searching for an SUV believed to have been used during a deadly double shooting in New Orleans’ Gert Town area last month.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 7:29 p.m. on Nov. 11 in the 4700 block of Thalia Street. Police say one person was fatally shot and a second person had serious injuries but survived.

Investigators believe the shooter’s vehicle was a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox. The NOPD shared photos of the suspected vehicle on Friday.

Anyone with information about this shooting or the whereabouts of the car in the pictures is asked to call NOPD homicide detective Miles Guirreri at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

