NOPD searching for two suspects in construction site theft

Police say two men allegedly stole large steel beams – valued at about $300,000.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for two men for allegedly stealing $300,000 of materials from the Five O Fore golf entertainment complex construction site in the 3800 block of Howard Avenue.

Police say two men were seen entering the construction site in a semi-truck pulling a flatbed trailer and a white Dodge Ram pickup truck. After entering the site, the suspects used heavy machinery to put large steel beams onto the flatbed trailer before fleeing the scene.

The beams are worth about $300,000.

This is another setback to the development project that has faced numerous delays in the past. The stolen material is not insured. Alex Xiao, who is the managing partner of the Five O Fore consortium, said they are offering a $5,000 reward for any tips leading to an arrest.

“That stuff was being tested, and now we have to literally remanufacture all of those," Xiao told our partners at NOLA.com. "It will cause some delays and we don’t know what that delay will be until further evaluation.”

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060. If you wish to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.