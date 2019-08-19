NEW ORLEANS — NOPD is searching for a woman who may have information about a Central City homicide that took place in July.

According to police, Janice Jackson is not wanted as a suspect in the case, but homicide detectives believe she has information that could be vital to the investigation.

The shooting took place on the night of July 15 at the intersection of Magnolia Street and Washington Avenue. Two women were shot and rushed to University Medical Center. One of them, 24-year-old Macy Skipper, died at the hospital.

The unidentified 27-year-old victim survived the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of this person of interest is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Michael Poluikis at 504-658-5300, or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.