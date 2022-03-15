NOPD seeking suspects in armed robbery

Police say the men demanded cash from the register and robbed the cashier at gunpoint for $250.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the two men involved in an armed robbery with a gun at the Subway located on Carondelet Street on February 20.

Police say the suspects caused a disturbance at the establishment, demanded cash from the register, and robbed the cashier at gunpoint for $250.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts or information regarding these subjects, you are asked to contact 8th District Detectives at (504) 658-6080 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.