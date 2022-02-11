NOPD seeking woman for questioning in attempted carjacking, armed robbery investigations

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a woman for questioning in the investigations of an attempted carjacking and armed robbery.
Seventh District detectives say Jaylah Hamp is a person of interest.
The incidents happened at Downman Road and Hayne Boulevard intersection and the 5700 block of Crowder Boulevard on January 14, 2022.
Hamp is the registered owner of the pictured silver 2013 Honda CRV bearing Louisiana license plate 995EXR.
Police say Hamp is not facing criminal charges, but they think she has information vital to the investigation.
Anyone with additional information on this incident or the whereabouts of Hamp is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.