NOPD seeking woman for questioning in attempted carjacking, armed robbery investigations

Seventh District detectives say Jaylah Hamp is a person of interest.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a woman for questioning in the investigations of an attempted carjacking and armed robbery.

The incidents happened at Downman Road and Hayne Boulevard intersection and the 5700 block of Crowder Boulevard on January 14, 2022.

Hamp is the registered owner of the pictured silver 2013 Honda CRV bearing Louisiana license plate 995EXR.

Police say Hamp is not facing criminal charges, but they think she has information vital to the investigation.