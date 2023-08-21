NOPD seeks suspect in Gentilly store armed robbery

The New Orleans Police Department is looking for an armed bandit accused of robbing a Gentilly store located in the 4300 block of Louisa Drive overnight.

Police began the investigation after 12:41 a.m. Monday morning after an approximate 6-foot-tall male described with a medium build and heavily tattooed forearms held up the cashier at gunpoint.

The suspect was wearing black pants, white t-shirt and black shoes.

Anyone with information as to the identity of this subject or additional information about this incident is asked to contact Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.