x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

NOPD seeks suspect in Gentilly store armed robbery

The New Orleans Police Department is looking for an armed bandit accused of robbing a Gentilly store located in the 4300 block of Louisa Drive overnight.
Credit: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for an armed bandit accused of robbing a Gentilly store located in the 4300 block of Louisa Drive overnight.

Police began the investigation after 12:41 a.m. Monday morning after an approximate 6-foot-tall male described with a medium build and heavily tattooed forearms held up the cashier at gunpoint.

The suspect was wearing black pants, white t-shirt and black shoes.

Anyone with information as to the identity of this subject or additional information about this incident is asked to contact Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

 Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Another pretrial hearing to be held in Linda Frickey murder case

Before You Leave, Check This Out