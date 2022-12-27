NOPD seeks two more ‘persons of interest’ in local comedian’s homicide investigation

Love is not currently wanted as a suspect, but they want to question him about the shooting and say he may be armed.

NEW ORLEANS — Police in New Orleans are searching for another ‘person of interest’ they want to question in their homicide investigation of local comedian, Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell.

Police need the public’s help locating Darryl Love, 24, is wanted for questioning in connection with this ongoing investigation.

Love is not currently wanted for this incident, but investigators believe he may have information that is vital to the investigation. Investigators also say Love may be armed with a weapon.

Police are also searching for Tralana Tanyell Humphrey as a person of interest in the investigation. She is wanted for questioning by investigators.

Humphrey is not wanted as a suspect at this time, but investigators believe she may have information regarding the shooting that killed Montrell.

Anyone with information about Love or Humphrey's whereabouts or other information about this incident is asked to call NOPD Homicide detectives at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

Love and Humphrey are the latest people detectives want to question about the shooting that killed Montrell as he sat in a parked car in the Rouses Market parking lot on Baronne Street.

Detectives also searching for Ricky Cowart, and Dyamonique Smith. They are also wanted for questioning and are not currently suspects in the investigation.