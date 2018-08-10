NEW ORLEANS - Police say a woman who frequently wears different wigs and glasses to disguise her appearance is wanted in connection with an armed robbery of a business on Royal Street last month.

Destiny Dennies Lacourse, 27, has an arrest warrant out on her for an armed robbery with a firearm.

The incident occurred on September 7 in the 500 block of Royal Street.

Police said Lacourse is described as 5'4" tall with a slender build, multiple tattoos on her arms and scabs or scars around her mouth.

Police also said that she has marks on her arms consistent with habitual drug use.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Destiny Dennies Lacourse is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

