NOPD Sgt. arrested after flipping patrol car on I-10, DUI suspected

NEW ORLEANS — A veteran NOPD Sgt. was arrested for DUI after his patrol car struck another vehicle and rolled on I-10 Sunday morning.

According to the NOPD, Sgt. Daniel McMullen was headed westbound on I-10 in a marked NOPD vehicle around 2 a.m. when he struck an SUV, causing his car to flip onto its roof.

The driver who McMullen struck was injured but wasn't taken to the hospital. McMullen suffered minor injuries and was taken to University Medical Center.

At UMC, McMullen submitted to a blood alcohol test that indicated he was over the legal limit.

Police said McMullen did not submit to the department's DWI test, which he was obligated to do by NOPD policy. He was arrested when he refused.

McMullen serves the eighth district, which oversees downtown New Orleans, including the French Quarter.

