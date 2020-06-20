x
Skip Navigation

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

crime

NOPD investigates second New Orleans East killing Saturday

No information about the victim, suspect or circumstances of the killing were immediately available.
Credit: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD officials sent a brief statement about the murder around 3 p.m. 

The victim was found in the 9800 block of Lake Forest Boulevard, according to officials. 

No information about the victim, suspect or circumstances of the killing were immediately available. 

This is the second fatal attack in New Orleans East of the day. A woman was shot on Downman Street earlier in the day, and died in Gentilly while being driven to the hospital. 

More Stories: 

RELATED: More than 30 LSU football players quarantine for coronavirus: Report

RELATED: 'We’re not out of the first wave yet' | Avegno warns New Orleans about uptick in coronavirus cases after clusters found

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Jun 01, 2020