NOPD: Shooting, stabbing under investigation on Claiborne Ave.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting and stabbing in the Leonidas area Thursday.
According to a release for the police department, the incident that wounded two people, happened in the 8500 block of S. Claiborne Ave.
Upon arrival, NOPD said they found one victim with a gunshot wound and another suffering from a stab wound and that both victims are being treated by EMS.
No further information is available at the moment but this is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available.
