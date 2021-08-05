NOPD: Shooting, stabbing under investigation on Claiborne Ave.

According to a release for the police department, the incident that wounded two people, happened in the 8500 block of S. Claiborne Ave.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting and stabbing in the Leonidas area Thursday.

According to a release for the police department, the incident that wounded two people, happened in the 8500 block of S. Claiborne Ave.

Upon arrival, NOPD said they found one victim with a gunshot wound and another suffering from a stab wound and that both victims are being treated by EMS.

NOPD is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 8500 block of S. Claiborne Ave. Initial reports indicate there is 1 victim suffering from a gunshot wound and another victim suffering from a stab wound. No further information is available at this time. pic.twitter.com/v444g3a6gr — NOPD (@NOPDNews) August 5, 2021

No further information is available at the moment but this is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available.

