NOPD searches for man wanted for questioning in shooting that killed local comedian

The person is not currently wanted as a suspect in the shooting that killed "Boogie B".

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police Department homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding 49-year-old Ricky Cowart. Investigators say he is wanted as a ‘person of interest’ in connection with the homicide of a 43-year-old man.

Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell, a popular local comedian, was the victim in that shooting.

Montrell was shot and died on the scene just after 4 p.m. Friday afternoon in the parking lot of Rouses Market in the 700 block of Baronne Street.

According to investigators, Eighth District officers responded to a call of a shooting at the location. When they arrived, officers found Montrell suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body. EMS arrived on the scene and pronounced him dead.

“Throughout the course of the investigation, Homicide detectives identified Cowart as a person of interest. Cowart is not currently wanted; however, detectives believe he may have information vital to the investigation and wish to speak to him,” says an NOPD report.

Police are also searching for Dyamonique Smith as a person of interest in connection with the same homicide investigation. Smith is not currently wanted, however, detectives believe she may have information vital to the investigation and wish to speak to her.

Anyone with information or can locate these individuals is urged to contact the Homicide Section at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.