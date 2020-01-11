NOPD silent on Election Day plans as cities nationwide prepare for unrest

A spokesman refused to elaborate on any specific plans for election day the NOPD might have, only saying the department would have "ample personnel" on Nov. 3.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is not making any public plans, and is declining to say if they have made any privately, for if there is unrest or violence in New Orleans Tuesday, at a time when other large cities across the country are preparing for protests by shutting down streets and readying police for any eruption of violence.

The New Orleans Police Department declined to answer specific questions about whether more officers would be patrolling the streets than normal on Tuesday, or if any specialized units such as SWAT or riot control teams would be put on standby.

Instead, the department sent a two-sentence statement saying they were ready for Nov. 3.

"NOPD is prepared for Election Day coverage," spokesman Kenneth Jones said. "We have ample personnel assigned to deal with anything that could happen."

Jones refused to elaborate on any specific plans for Election Day the NOPD might have, saying the department stands by the statement.

In other cities, police are publicly gearing up for tensions no matter what the results.

Around Los Angeles, police departments have announced closures of some major streets to both pedestrian and car traffic and are planning to work 12-hour shifts.

Detroit police will be out "en masse" across the city, but will steer clear of polling sites, Detroit Police Chief James Craig said.

Washington D.C. police have spent more than $100,000 ahead of Election Day to replenish less-than-lethal crowd control gear used up over the summer.

New Orleans has not been a hotbed for protests in 2020, even over the summer when a wave of demonstrations against police brutality and systemic racism enveloped most of the country.

Part of the reason could be that the NOPD's uniformed officers look much like the city they patrol. As of 2018, the force is about 57% Black, with white officers comprising about 37% of the total. New Orleans is similarly 59% Black and 33% white.

Other cities have a much higher percentage of white police, even in those with large African-American populations.

The NOPD, once considered one of the most corrupt police forces in the country, is now seen as a model of reform and an example for other departments looking to change.

During the racial justice protests over the summer, the confrontations between demonstrators and NOPD were largely peaceful, even as several of the marches blocked Interstate 10.

At one point, in a viral exchange, officers knelt in solidarity with protesters and Chief Deputy Superintendent John Thomas, the NOPD's second-in-command, used a bullhorn to connect with the group.

“We feel ashamed for what this officer did to tarnish the badge,” he said.

But the NOPD came under fire later that week for using tear gas and rubber bullets to drive back protesters trying to cross the Pontchartrain Expressway into Jefferson Parish.

Despite the souring of relations between protesters and NOPD because of the incident, it was the only violence associated with the New Orleans protests.

