NEW ORLEANS — NOPD investigators say a man was arrested Saturday morning after a violent fight with a woman where both parties stabbed each other with a knife.

The stabbing took place in the 41100 block of Cadillac Street shortly before 1 a.m. in the St. Bernard area, a residential neighborhood north of I-610 and east of City Park.

According to initial information on the crime released by the New Orleans Police Department, 34-year-old Dayshawn Paul and a 29-year-old female victim were "engaged in a verbal altercation."

Paul allegedly armed himself with a knife and stabbed the victim in the left hand. According to police, the victim then took the knife and stabbed Paul in the back and the eye.

Both were transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance for their injuries. It is unclear Saturday moring how severe those injuries were.

The NOPD has not made the full police report about the incident available, and did not provide any additional information on the stabbing.