NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department declared a SWAT roll at a residence in the 4700 block of Francis Drive on Thursday evening.

Call came in around 8 p.m. when a male suspect allegedly inside the Pines Village residence refused to exit.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated when further information becomes available.