NOPD SWAT team deployed to Mid-City after suspect refuses to surrender

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police deployed a SWAT team in Mid-City Friday after a murder suspect barricaded himself inside a building.
According to police, a SWAT unit was deployed to the 3900 block of Tulane Avenue, near Carrollton Avenue, Friday afternoon.
Police said the suspect is wanted for a murder in Mississippi.
A SWAT team was deployed in New Orleans East earlier in the day after an armed robbery suspect barricaded himself inside an apartment at 12345 N. I-10 Service Road.
The suspect, 30-year-old Randy Lewis, has since surrendered.
