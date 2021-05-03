Porch pirates beware! NOPD taking proactive measures to stop package theft

“If we see a package, our officers knock on the door, ring the doorbell and get the owner's attention to it or move the package.”

NEW ORLEANS — Thieves taking packages from porches has been a stubborn problem in New Orleans. Some “porch pirates” have been arrested multiple times. Many residents have been hit repeatedly.

The crime trend is especially pervasive in the Second Police District, which includes the large residential sections of Uptown, Gert Town and Fontainebleau. So Second District Commander Jeffrey Walls decided to do something proactive to curb the problem.

“Lieutenant (Yolanda) Jenkins actually came up with the idea regarding our thefts with our porch pirates,” Walls said. “If we see a package, our officers knock on the door, ring the doorbell and get the owner's attention to it or move the package.”

Walls launched the unusual pilot program last year.



When officers see a delivered package in plain view while they are on patrol, they are encouraged to check to see if someone is home to receive it. If nobody is home, the officer is instructed to place the parcel in a less visible location.

Uptown resident John Brissette saw one officer returning packages to residents after a thief was caught red-handed.



“He was knocking on doors to return them to these folks. And it just really struck me as very caring and very concerned,” Brissette said. “I think it's really brilliant. It's definitely something outside of the box.”

Walls said theft has been trending down in the district over the past year since the program was launched.

Even so, some people have been taken by surprise to have a cop delivering their mail. A few questioned if an officer may have been an imposter. But once the program gained awareness, residents began applauding the visits.

“We're excited about it,” said Dodd Loomis, who lives on State Street. “A cop is more than welcome to knock on my door. I hope he knocks on everybody's door. Or she. Any type of police engagement is very welcome.”

The cost of saving a package can be measured in dollars. Even more valuable is the goodwill from positive interactions between the police and the public. Walls said the feedback from residents has gone beyond what he expected.

“It's really worked out well for us,” he said. “It’s great community engagement. We've gotten a very positive reaction from the public.”

Walls said he has shared to positive results of the pilot program with other commanders to encourage expanding it to other parts of the city.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.