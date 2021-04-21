NOPD: Teenager missing after she didn't show up at her father's house

Johnson was last seen April 19, by her mom, in the 2600 block of Prentiss Avenue at about 8:00 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a teenage girl that went missing from the Gentilly area.

The NOPD is looking for 17-year-old Drayanna Johnson.

Johnson was last seen April 19, by her mom, in the 2600 block of Prentiss Avenue at about 8 p.m.

Police said Drayanna Johnson was last seen riding off in a probable ride-sharing vehicle described as a white SUV.

She was supposed to be going to her father's house but she has not been heard from or seen, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Drayanna Johnson is asked to call Third District detectives at 504-658-6030.