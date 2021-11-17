NOPD: Three juveniles arrested for armed robberies, auto theft

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the incidents happened on November 12 and 13.

NEW ORLEANS — Three male juveniles have been arrested for two separate armed robberies and an auto theft that happened on November 12 and 13, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Two juvenile suspects were arrested for armed robbery and auto theft. Police said they robbed a woman and took her vehicle at gunpoint in a parking lot near the 7800 block of Stroelitz Street. The next day they used the victim's vehicle to commit an auto theft in the 800 block of Valence Street, police said.

Both of those suspects were 16-years-old. NOPD said they recovered both stolen vehicles and confiscated three firearms.

The other juvenile was arrested for a separate armed robbery in the 3900 block of Dublin Street. Police said he also robbed a person of their vehicle.

Police say they located and recovered the victim’s vehicle in the 2600 block of Joliet Street. Officers said they took the suspect into custody at the scene and he was in possession of a firearm at the time.

All three juveniles were booked accordingly into the Juvenile Justice Center.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.