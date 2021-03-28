NOPD: Triple shooting leads to a double homicide in Algiers, Sunday

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people dead in Algiers.
According to police three people were shot in the 6100 block of Tullis Drive Sunday.
Police said the shooting happened around 1:40 p.m.
Initial investigations show a man and woman were shot at the location but were pronounced dead on the scene.
The third victim, a woman, suffered a gunshot injury and was transferred to the hospital by EMS, NOPD
The is no further information available at this time.
This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.
