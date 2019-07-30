NEW ORLEANS — Three people, including a 17-year-old, were recovering Tuesday after being wounded in a triple shooting off Orleans Avenue late Monday night.

New Orleans Police officials released few details around the shooting, which wounded three male victims around 9 p.m. Monday, but said an investigation into the attack was underway.

According to NOPD officials, officers responded to the 2500 block of St. Peter Street off Orleans Avenue in Treme after getting reports of shots fired in the area. When they arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. They were rushed to the hospital, where their condition was not listed.

Officials also said a third 17-year-old victim in the shooting arrived at the hospital later that night with a gunshot wound.

A neighbor near the scene who called WWL-TV said she heard 12 gunshots. By 10 p.m. Monday, several police cars had created a perimeter with crime tape and several squad cars, temporarily blocking off Orleans Avenue to traffic.

No further information, including a potential suspect or motive in the attack, were available.

Police officials ask that anyone with information on crimes in New Olreans call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.