NOPD: Two killed in separate shootings overnight

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a pair of deadly shootings that happened less than an hour from each other.
The first took place around 10:30 p.m. in new orleans east. Police say a juvenile was shot on Lake Kenilworth Drive near the Seabrook neighborhood. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Around 11 p.m., a man was found shot near the corner of North Rampart and Saint Bernard Avenue. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police have not released any details on a suspect or motive in either shooting.
If you have any information on either of these homicides, you should call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
