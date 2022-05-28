NOPD: Two injured in separate shootings on Elysian Fields Avenue

The first shooting in the area happened a few blocks away around 12:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the second shooting of the day on Elysian Fields Avenue.

Police say this one happened around 7:50 p.m. in the 3000 block of Elysian Fields Avenue near Treasure Street. One man was shot and he arrived at the hospital via private conveyance.

The first shooting in the area happened a few blocks away around 12:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Elysian Fields Avenue. Police shut down that stretch of Elysian Fields for several hours to gather evidence.

Investigators said a man was shot multiple times. EMS took the victim to the hospital for treatment.

There is no further information on either shooting at this time and the condition of both men is unknown at this time.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call NOPD at 504-658-6060 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.

