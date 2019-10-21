NEW ORLEANS — Two people were shot Sunday in two separate shootings in New Orleans.

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened where Law Street meets Almonaster Avenue in the St. Roch Neighborhood on Sunday.

RELATED: NOPD unveils 6 goal strategic plan to make city one of the country's safest

RELATED: 3 shootings reported in New Orleans Saturday night

NOPD spokespersons did not say what time exactly the St. Roch shooting occurred, but the investigation is on going.

In Little Woods around 8 p.m. Sunday a woman was shot near the intersection of Hayne Boulevard and Lehigh Street, police said.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.





