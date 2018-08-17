NEW ORLEANS - Police say two teenagers have been arrested after a mother was carjacked at gunpoint in broad daylight and ordered to take her baby out of her car.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the carjacking reportedly happened just before noon Thursday in the 4800 block of Gilbert Street in New Orleans East. A mother said she left her sleeping baby in her car while she made several trips to and from her house to unload luggage. The mom said she returned to her car and saw a man sitting inside.

The man then allegedly pointed a gun at her and told her to get her daughter. While she was removing the baby, she saw another man sitting in the car's driver's seat. The two men drove away with the woman's car.

A short time later, the NOPD said the woman's car was seen nearby. 17-year-old Marion Avila and an unnamed 16-year-old were arrested and taken to the Orleans Parish Justice Center. Officers say the two men had the woman's car keys and cellphone.

Mairon Avila (DOB: 03/20/2001)

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.

