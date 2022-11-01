NOPD says they found what appeared to be human remains in missing person investigation

Benjamin Beale was transported to NOPD Headquarters for questioning after investigators found what appeared to be human remains.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an unclassified death after reportedly finding human remains in the Florida Area neighborhood.

On Tuesday, January 11 at 11:51 a.m., Fifth District officers arrived at a home in the 2200 block of Pauline Street to perform a search warrant related to a missing person investigation. The missing person report was filed on December 23, 2021.

Investigators met with Benjamin Beale at the residence.

Beale was transported to NOPD Headquarters for questioning after investigators found what appeared to be human remains. Police say he refused to provide a statement.

With Beale refusing to cooperate the NOPD sought an arrest warrant for obstruction of justice of a death investigation.