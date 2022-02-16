NOPD, U.S. Marshals arrest second suspect in Nov. 2021 homicide

According to the arrest report, Dwight Henry was arrested on Feb.3 after the shooting death of a man on Nov. 19.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department announced the arrest of a second person they say is responsible for a homicide in the Seventh Ward in 2021.

According to the arrest report, Dwight Henry was taken into custody on Feb.3 after the shooting death of a man on Nov. 19.

Police said on that Friday, at about 11:45 p.m. officers were called to the 1400 block of North Claiborne Avenue where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

EMS pronounced the man dead on the scene.

An arrest warrant for one count of second-degree murder and one count of a felon in possession of a firearm was issued for Henry after an investigation identified him as the suspect.

Henry was arrested at his home in Marrero by the NOPD Violent Offenders Warrant Squad the U.S. Marshals and is being held at Jefferson Parish Corrections Center awaiting transfer to Orleans Parish.

Henry is the second person arrested in this investigation. Josharin Henry was arrested and booked on Feb. 4 on one count of second-degree murder, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Walter Edmond at 504-658-5300.