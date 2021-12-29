NOPD, U.S Marshals arrest man after early December incidents

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department Violent Offender Warrant Squad along with the U.S Marshal arrested a man Wednesday after incidents in early December.
NOPD arrested 33-year-old Joshua Pepp on a number of charges after incidents that happened in the 1200 block of Flanders Street.
Investigations revealed detectives obtained a warrant for Pepp's arrest on Dec. 15 for charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, domestic abuse battery strangulation, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, false imprisonment and theft.
Pepp was arrested at his home and with the use of a search warrant detectives found:
- Two firearms
- Firearm accessories
- Drug paraphernalia
- Multiple clear plastic bags containing vegetable matter
- Powered substances
- Multi-colored pills
Additional charges were added to Pepp for illegal possession of CDS and one count of Illegal Possession of a stolen firearm after what they found in the home, according to detectives.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.
