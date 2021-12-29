NOPD, U.S Marshals arrest man after early December incidents

NOPD arrested 33-year-old Joshua Pepp on a number of charges after incidents that happened in the 1200 block of Flanders Street.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department Violent Offender Warrant Squad along with the U.S Marshal arrested a man Wednesday after incidents in early December.

NOPD arrested 33-year-old Joshua Pepp on a number of charges after incidents that happened in the 1200 block of Flanders Street.

Investigations revealed detectives obtained a warrant for Pepp's arrest on Dec. 15 for charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, domestic abuse battery strangulation, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, false imprisonment and theft.

Pepp was arrested at his home and with the use of a search warrant detectives found:

Two firearms

Firearm accessories

Drug paraphernalia

Multiple clear plastic bags containing vegetable matter

Powered substances

Multi-colored pills

Additional charges were added to Pepp for illegal possession of CDS and one count of Illegal Possession of a stolen firearm after what they found in the home, according to detectives.