Crime

NOPD, U.S Marshals arrest man after early December incidents

NOPD arrested 33-year-old Joshua Pepp on a number of charges after incidents that happened in the 1200 block of Flanders Street.
Credit: NOPD
Joshua Pepp

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department Violent Offender Warrant Squad along with the U.S Marshal arrested a man Wednesday after incidents in early December.

NOPD arrested 33-year-old Joshua Pepp on a number of charges after incidents that happened in the 1200 block of Flanders Street.

Investigations revealed detectives obtained a warrant for Pepp's arrest on Dec. 15 for charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, domestic abuse battery strangulation, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, false imprisonment and theft.  

Pepp was arrested at his home and with the use of a search warrant detectives found: 

  • Two firearms
  • Firearm accessories
  • Drug paraphernalia
  • Multiple clear plastic bags containing vegetable matter
  • Powered substances
  • Multi-colored pills

Additional charges were added to Pepp for illegal possession of CDS and one count of Illegal Possession of a stolen firearm after what they found in the home, according to detectives.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.

