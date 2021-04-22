NOPD: Victim dies in Broadmoor shooting Thursday

According to police, the homicide was located in the 5500 block of McKenna Street at around 6:16 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is looking into a shooting that turned deadly in the Broadmoor area Thursday.

According to police, the homicide happened in the 5500 block of McKenna Street.

Second District officers said when they arrived at the location at around 6:16 p.m., they found the victim with a gunshot injury.

No further details are available at this time.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.