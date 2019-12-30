NEW ORLEANS — A person was shot and killed in the St. Roch area Sunday night, police said.

Detectives were investigating the scene around 7: 30 p.m., a New Orleans Police Department spokesperson said.

NOPD did not share the victim's age or gender.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated periodically. Check back with WWLTV for the latest details.

