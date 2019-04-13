NEW ORLEANS — Police are searching for Demontre Smith, who they've named as a person of interest in the killing of Jerry Harris.

According to police, detectives want to question and obtain a DNA swab from Smith.

The shooting happened on March 28, around 4:42 p.m. Police say the occupants of a silver sedan opened fire on Harris in the 1500 block of Freret Street, near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Harris was pronounced dead on the scene.

Smith is considered a person of interest and is not wanted as a suspect in this case.

Anyone with additional information on this homicide is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Marylou Agustin at 504-658-5300, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.