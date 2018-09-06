NEW ORLEANS- Police are looking into a homicide that happened early Saturday morning in the St. Roch neighborhood.

It happened just before 5:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Deers Street.

Police said when they got to the location, they saw an SUV engulfed in flames. Once the fire was put out, officials said a woman was found in the front driver's seat of the vehicle.

No other information has been shared at this time.

If anyone has any information on this homicide they are asked to call Crimestoppers at (504)822-1111.

An earlier version of this story stated the victim was male. However, NOPD provided a later update stating the investigation revealed the victim is a female.

