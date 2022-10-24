NOPD: Truck hits, kills woman on Claiborne Avenue

EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a traffic accident that left one woman dead.

Police say the accident happened near the intersection of Claiborne Avenue and Josephine Street around 9:57 p.m.

A 56-year-old-year-old man was driving eastbound on Claiborne Avenue when he hit a female crossing Claiborne Avenue, according to investigators. EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The Orleans Parish Coroner will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death and release the victim's identity.