x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

NOPD: Truck hits, kills woman on Claiborne Avenue

EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

More Videos

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a traffic accident that left one woman dead. 

Police say the accident happened near the intersection of Claiborne Avenue and Josephine Street around 9:57 p.m.

A 56-year-old-year-old man was driving eastbound on Claiborne Avenue when he hit a female crossing Claiborne Avenue, according to investigators. EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene. 

The Orleans Parish Coroner will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death and release the victim's identity.

Related Articles

Click here to report a typo.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

 

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out