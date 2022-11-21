NOPD: Woman in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run on I-10 Service Road

Police say a 43-year-old man was pushing a 39-year-old woman in a wheelchair on the westbound side of the service road when a black sedan hit them.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left a woman dead and one man injured.

Police say a 43-year-old man was pushing the 39-year-old woman in a wheelchair on the westbound side of the service road when an unknown black sedan hit them from behind in the 9300 block of the I-10 Service Road.

The sedan fled the scene. EMS pronounced the woman dead at the scene and the man had minor injuries but he refused medical services.

Anyone with information is asked to call NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-993-7867.