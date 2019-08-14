NEW ORLEANS — A woman was kidnapped, robbed and carjacked early Wednesday morning by a man who jumped into her car as she was coming home from work, according to a report filed with the New Orleans Police Department.

The woman told officers she was arriving home from work, in the 1800 block of Marigny Street in the St. Roch neighborhood, when she was struck by a man who forced her back into her vehicle.

The man drove her to an ATM and forced her to withdraw money from her bank account, according to the brief on the case released by the NOPD. He then drove her to another location, kicked her out of the car and drove off.

NOPD investigators filed the incident as an aggravated kidnapping, according to the agency's major offense log.

Officers have not named a suspect in the case.

Anybody with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the NOPD or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.