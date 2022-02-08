NOPD: Woman kidnaps her relative's child during domestic incident

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department says they have obtained an arrest warrant for a woman who allegedly kidnapped her relative's child.
Police say a domestic incident reportedly happened around midnight on Tuesday between Kieca Laney and her relative in the 2400 block of Feliciana Street.
According to investigators, Laney allegedly took the victim's 2-year-old child King-Josiah Holmes during the incident and fled the location.
All attempts to contact Laney since that time have been unsuccessful.
Lacey is wanted on a charge of aggravated kidnapping.
Anyone with information on this incident or the whereabouts of Laney or the kidnapped child is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.