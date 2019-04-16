NEW ORLEANS —

NOPD officers are searching for a missing woman who has not been seen for more than a week.

Family members last saw 22-year-old Rene Jackson on March 7 at her home in the 1500 block of Holiday Street. Her family said she was in good health the last time they spoke with her. She has no prior incidents of long-term disappearance.

Jackson has not since had any social media activity or been in contact via telephone.

She is described as a black woman standing about 5 feet, 3 inches and weighing about 110 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She typically wears her hair in a wrap.

Jackson has tattoos on both her right forearm and thigh. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white shirt.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Rene Jackson is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.