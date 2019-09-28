A woman was hospitalized early Saturday morning after she was reportedly shot in the buttocks in the Treme neighborhood, New Orleans police officials said.

According to initial reports, an unidentified woman arrived at the hospital overnight Saturday suffering from a gunshot wound to her backside.

The NOPD was called, and the woman told officers she had been shot around 2 a.m. near the I-10 overpass at Orleans Avenue in Treme.

Few other details were immediately available, but NOPD officials said they were investigating the incident Saturday.

The shooting happened several hours after another man arrived at the hospital after reportedly being shot in New Orleans. In that case, the man told police he was injured in a shooting that happened at the intersection of Olive and Hollygrove streets.

Both victims were expected to survive.

NOPD officials ask anyone with information into crimes that can lead to an arrest to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

