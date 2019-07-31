NEW ORLEANS —

A woman who opened fire inside a Bourbon Street bar Sunday morning reportedly started shooting after punching a cook over the quality of her food, authorities said.

The New Orleans Police Department is looking for the woman, who attacked bar employees at a location in the 400 block of Bourbon Street around 2:20 a.m.

According to the NOPD, the woman began arguing with a cook over the quality of her food. When she began punching the employee, another person - the victim from the police report - stopped the fight and escorted the woman out of the bar.

She reportedly returned to the bar soon after and pulled out a handgun from her purse, pointing it at the victim and demanding a refund. When the victim told her to leave, she fired a shot into the back wall of the business before escaping back onto Bourbon Street.

Police have not located a suspect in the shooting, and are asking for anybody with information to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080, or to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.