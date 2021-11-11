NOPD: Woman shot, killed in 7th Ward Thursday

According to Fifth District officers, just before 4:30, they responded to the 2300 block of St. Anthony Street for a medical call.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Seventh Ward Thursday afternoon.

According to Fifth District officers, just before 4:30, they responded to the 2300 block of St. Anthony Street for a medical call but when they arrived they found a woman that had been shot. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim's identity and the official cause of death will be released after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.