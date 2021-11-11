NOPD: Woman shot, killed in 7th Ward Thursday

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Seventh Ward Thursday afternoon.
According to Fifth District officers, just before 4:30, they responded to the 2300 block of St. Anthony Street for a medical call but when they arrived they found a woman that had been shot. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
The victim's identity and the official cause of death will be released after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.
No further details are available at this time. Homicide Detective Miles Guierreri is leading the investigation and is asking anyone with information to call the Orleans Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.