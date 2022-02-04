North Carolina man arrested in Louisiana after 2017 child murder

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of 23-year-old David Wesley Prevatte who was located in Bayou Blue in Lafourche Parish.

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — A North Carolina man wanted for the murder of a child in 2017, was found and arrested in Louisiana Friday.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of 23-year-old David Wesley Prevatte who was located in Bayou Blue in Lafourche Parish.

According to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, in June 2018 Prevatte was named as a suspect in the cases of the death of five-year-old Paitin Fields after she was taken to a North Carolina hospital unresponsive on Nov. 13, 2017. Fields died three days after.

Her autopsy revealed signs of sexual trauma and strangulation, according to deputies.

A warrant for Prevatte's arrest was issued by the Pender County Sheriff's Office and with the help of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, he was tracked, arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex waiting to be sent to Pender County.

Investigations show Prevatte pleaded guilty in a separate case in March 2019 on charges of intimidating a witness, breaking and entering, larceny, and burning a building. He served 10 months of his sentence and was released Jan. 2020.