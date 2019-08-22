ABITA SPRINGS, La. — A St. Tammany man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly breaking into a trailer and setting it on fire in March.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshall's office announced that 41-year-old Jason Jarell of Bush had been booked on one count of simple arson and one count of simple burglary.

On March 13, state investigators were called out by St. Tammany firefighters to determine the cause of a fire that burned down a trailer in the 74000 block of Allen Road, near Abita Springs.

Investigators determined that the fire had two points of origin and was intentionally set. Jarrell, whose parents live in the trailer park where the fire happened, was named a suspect after the fire marshall's office tested evidence collected at the scene.

After being taken into custody on a warrant for allegedly setting the fire, Jarrell confessed to breaking into the trailer and starting the blaze. He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish jail.

State officials say more arrests are possible.