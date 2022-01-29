Northshore neighbor 'viciously attacked' older man at home: STPSO

Before the 59-year-old victim was taken to the hospital he was able to name his attacker: 30-year-old Joshua Penton, an STPSO statement said.

SLIDELL, La. — Before a 59-year-old Slidell man was taken to a hospital for numerous injuries Saturday morning, he was able to tell sheriff deputies who did it: His neighbor.

According to the sheriff's office, Bakes named 30-year-old Joshua Penton as his attacker.

Uninvited, Penton suddenly entered Bakes' home at the Eagle Lake Mobile Home Park in Slidell, the release said.

The victim, Thomas Bakes was still hospitalized Saturday around noon, according to a release from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were able to quickly find Penton and arrest him. Detectives with STPSO's Major Crimes unit were assigned to the investigation.

"Detectives are still investigating in order to determine the reason for Penton entering Blake’s trailer and viciously attacking him," the STPSO release said.

Booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center, Penton faces charges of aggravated burglary and attempted murder.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

More information may be released further into the investigation.