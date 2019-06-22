NEW ORLEANS — Slidell plice arrested a woman who allegedly shot at a 1-year-old and several other people during a fight over a trucker's job and an 18-wheeler.

Police said 32-year-old Natalie Williams of Mandeville is facing an attempted murder charge in relation to the shooting.

Around 2:30 p.m. Friday, Slidell police received several calls about a woman who was shooting at people in the parking lot of the Travel Centers of America on the Northshore.

When officers arrived, they found three victims who told them that Williams had attacked them after her fiancé was fired from his job as a truck driver.

One of the victims, who is the owner of a trucking company, confronted Williams and her fiancé near an 18-wheeler in the back parking lot, police said.

According to police, the owner decided to fire Williams’ fiancé for poor job performance, and was evicting them from their 18-wheeler. During the subsequent argument, Williams grabbed a gun and fired several shots towards the owner. She then shot the victim's truck several times, nearly striking the victim's fiancé and their 1-year-old son.

Nobody was injured.

Slidell police found Williams hiding in a nearby patch of woods and arrested her without incident on suspicion of attempted first degree murder.